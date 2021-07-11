Firefighters are struggling to contain exploding Northern California wildfires under blazing temperatures as another heat wave blankets the west, prompting an excessive heat warning for inland and desert areas.

Death Valley in southeastern California’s Mojave Desert reached 53 Celsius (128 F) on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service’s reading at Furnace Creek.

The shockingly high temperature was actually lower than the previous day, when the location reached 54 C (130 F).

If confirmed as accurate, the 130-degree reading would be the hottest high recorded there since July 1913, when Furnace Creek desert hit 57 C (134 F), considered the highest measured temperature on Earth.

About 483 km (300 miles) northwest of the sizzling desert, the largest wildfires of the year in California are raging along the border with Nevada.

Late Saturday, flames jumped Interstate 395 and was threatening properties in Nevada’s Washoe County.

The blazes, which are only 8 percent contained, increased dramatically to 222 square km (86 square miles) as firefighters sweltered in 100-degree temperatures.