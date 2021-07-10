TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Turkey will not be silent on Israeli atrocities
Turkey's president told his Palestinian counterpart that as long as Israel's occupation policies continue, it won't be possible to establish lasting peace and stability in the region.
A handout picture taken and released by the Turkish Presidential press office on July 10, 2021 shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) in Istanbul. / AFP
By Gizem Taşkın
July 10, 2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey has not and will not remain silent about Israel’s atrocities in Palestine, during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Istanbul. 

During the closed-door meeting at the Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul, Erdogan and Abbas discussed regional developments and steps to strengthen bilateral ties, Turkey's Communications Directorate said.

Erdogan stressed that it will not be possible to establish lasting peace and stability in the region as long as Israel's occupation policies continue. 

He also voiced contentment over the positive course of bilateral relations with Palestine during the one-on-one meeting that lasted for an hour and 15 minutes, followed by another meeting also attended by delegations for over an hour.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin, and head of National Intelligence Organisation Hakan Fidan were present during the meeting.

