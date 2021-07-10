Armed cattle thieves have killed at least 35 people in five villages in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, police said, in the latest violence in the restive region.

"Thirty-five people were killed by the bandits in the five villages," state police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said on Saturday.

Local residents however said up to 43 villagers were killed in the attack late on Thursday.

Coordinated attacks in multiple villages

Motorcycle-riding gunmen launched coordinated attacks on remote villages of Gidan Adamu, Tsauni, Gidan Baushi, Gidan Maidawa, and Wari in Maradun district, shooting residents and burning homes.

"The attackers left before security teams arrived because the area is hard to reach due to bad roads," Shehu said.

But residents said 43 people were killed and seven wounded in the attack.

"We found a total of 43 bodies from the villages along with seven people with injuries," resident Danladi Sabo said.

He said those killed were buried on Friday while the wounded were taken to hospital in Gusau, the state capital.

