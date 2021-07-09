A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in US city of Charlottesville is set to come down, the city has announced.

Charlottesville said on Friday in a news release that the equestrian statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee as well as a nearby one of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson will be removed on Saturday.

Designated public viewing areas for the removals will be established in both parks where the statues are located, the news release said.

Rallying point for white supremacists

The development comes more than five years after a 2016 removal push focused on the Lee statue.

As those plans emerged, the Lee monument became a rallying point for white supremacists and other racist groups, culminating in the violent "Unite the Right" rally in 2017.