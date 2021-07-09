Muslim minorities living in Europe are not proportionately represented in European politics, say the findings of a study conducted between 2007-2018 and published by Cambridge University Press last July.

Speaking to TRT World, Authors Sener Akturk, associate professor for international relations at the Koc University in Turkey, and PhD candidate Yury Katliarou, concluded that the representation of Muslim minority groups in mainstream politics varies significantly across 26 European countries.

According to the study, “on average, Muslim minorities have the highest levels of descriptive representation in Belgium, Bulgaria, the Netherlands...In contrast, Muslim minorities in France, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany are the most under-represented.“

Demographic data suggest Muslims make up around seven percent of Germany's population, or 5.5 million out of a population of 83 million.

But in the German parliament, also known as the Bundestag, there are only two Muslim members of parliament out of 709 – well below one percent political representation.

In comparison, the UK has 18 Muslim members of parliament out of a total 650 seats, that's 2.7 percent, also well below the over 5 percent that Muslims represent in the overall population.

Discrimination and low social mobility

May Zeidani Yufanyi, Project Coordinator at Insaan, a non-governmental organisation working towards improving political and social participation of Muslims in Germany says discrimination, criminalisation and low social mobility are behind the lack of Muslim involvement in German politics.

Yufanyi prefaces her arguments with a cautionary statement about the country's census data collection methods: “German statistics should be taken with a pinch of salt, census data here doesn't ask about faith so it's difficult to assume the number of Muslims that live in Germany.”

She adds, “discrimination is widespread, and the class system is very much prevalent. Belonging to the wrong socio-economic class can mean low social mobility which in turn hinders a person's chances of climbing the political ladder in Germany.”

A young student's future is decided at a young age, often in Grade 5, when teachers decide, based on overall competency, whether the child is good enough to go through the Gymnasium system, or the Realschule system.

The contrast between the two often sees children leading very different lives; the Realschule is more of a vocational school, preparing children for blue collar jobs, whereas the Gymnasium system is often the first steps towards university, teaching them mathematics, sciences, arts, history, and foreign languages.

In the past, teachers would often discriminate against children of migrant backgrounds, particularly those of Turkish origin, and push them through the Realschule system. Although Germany doesn't require a university degree requirement to enter politics, Yufanyi says “if you don't go to the Gymnasium system, your chances of entering politics are fairly low.

Criminalisation of belief, Yufanyi says, is another problem.