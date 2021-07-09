You wake up one morning and find yourself being auctioned off with your pictures and details. Well, this is no historic tale on Slave Trade of Imperialism, but a grim reality depicting digital harassment of Muslim women in India.

One of the many disturbing arrays of misogyny, where photos of Muslim women especially students, activists, journalists, artists, researchers, etc. were uploaded by an unidentified extremist group on an application named “Sulli Deals” using GitHub on Sunday, July 4, with the sole purpose to auction off the Muslim women. The motto of the app says it's a ‘community-driven, open-source project.’ Once opened, the app would ask the user to click on ‘Find your Sulli Deal of the Day’. It would then randomly display a photo of an Indian Muslim woman most likely sourced from her social media account. ‘Sulli’ is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslim women by Hindutva extremists. The app came to light when these men started sharing their ‘deal of the day' on Twitter, and it has since been removed by GitHub (hosting platform, with a repository of open-source codes.)

This is far from the first time that Muslim women have to be vocal about constant harassment and rape threats by right-wing groups who align with India's Hindu nationalist ideology. In May, a YouTube channel ‘Liberal Doge Live’ whose real identity is reportedly Ritesh Jha, live-streamed the photos of Muslim women on the festival of Eid with a noxious description in Hindi that read: “Today, we will stalk women with our eyes filled with lust.”

The photos that he circulated, sexualised, and made vulgar comments and bids on belonged not only to Indian Muslim women but Pakistani women as well. Later, right-wing groups created a Twitter trend in support of the Youtuber, leaving the women in further discontent. There have been similar accounts of disgusting comments and derogatory songs for Kashmiri women when Article 370, special semi-autonomous status to the former state of Jammu & Kashmir, was revoked. This hate and objectification have been normalised over time with no action being taken repeatedly. And not just Muslim women have to do the labour to call out such disgusting manoeuvres, they are further told how it is their fault by the flagbearers of moral policing and even sent hateful slurs on social media platforms.

“This ‘Sulli Deals’ is not an isolated incident as it is rooted in the very anti-muslim ideology that advocates lynchings and rapes, present in Hindutva literature. It is all connected to a larger anti-muslim sentiment of the majority,” says Afreen Fatima, a student activist from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

Selective outrage

A 21st-century example of targeted sexual violence against Muslim women is the 2002 Gujarat violence that stands out as one of the most vicious large scale and systematic sexual assaults against Indian Muslim women. According to Human Rights Watch, it included gang rapes, public stripping, ripping off body parts, insertion of objects into their bodies and burning them alive beyond recognition.

In light of recent events, the visuals of a ‘Hindu Mahapanchayat’ in the Pataudi town of Haryana state are doing rounds on social media. In it, the speakers at the congregation are calling for sexual violence and abduction of Muslim women. The audience responds with cheers and applause. In the gathering, a radicalised Hindu youth named Ram Bhakt Gopal says, "Kya tum Salma ko utha kar nahi laa sakte (Can you not abduct Salma)?" a reference to Muslims since Salma is a popular Muslim name for women.

The incident shines a light on an Islamophobic campaign called "Love Jihad" propagated by the Hindutva extremists. It means Muslim men lure Hindu women, entrap them in love and then convert them to Islam before turning them into "baby producing machines".