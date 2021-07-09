The death toll from the collapse of an apartment building in Florida has risen to 64 with 76 people still missing and presumed dead.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava gave the new toll on Thursday afternoon, admitting that reporting the numbers "has not gotten any easier" two weeks after the tragedy.

Champlain Towers South, a 12-storey building in Surfside, a town north of Miami Beach, came tumbling down on June 24, as dozens of residents slept inside.

No survivors have been found since the day of the collapse.

"We are working around the clock to recover victims and to bring closure to the families as fast as we possibly can," Levine Cava told reporters earlier on Thursday.

READ MORE:Florida ends search for survivors in Miami building collapse toll rises

READ MORE:Rescuers 'not seeing anything positive' as Florida condo toll climbs

'Praying for a miracle'