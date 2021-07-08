President Joe Biden has said the US military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31, saying "speed is safety" as the United States seeks to end the nearly 20-year war.

"We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build," Biden said in Thursday's speech to update his administration's ongoing efforts to wind down the US war in Afghanistan.

"Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future."

Biden also amplified the justification of his decision to end US military operations even as the Taliban makes rapid advances in significant swaths of the country.

'Unwinnable war'

The effort to further explain his thinking on Afghanistan comes as the administration in recent days has repeatedly sought to frame ending the conflict as a decision that Biden made after concluding it’s an "unwinnable war" and one that "does not have a military solution."

"How many more, how many more thousands of American daughters and sons are you willing to risk?" Biden said to those calling for the US to extend the military operation.

He added, "I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan, with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome."

Biden said he didn't trust the Taliban but trusted the capacity of the Afghan military to defend the government.