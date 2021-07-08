Not too long ago Kalabogi, a coastal village in Bangladesh, was full of cultivable land until the rising sea levels began to swallow the area all the way up to the Bay of Bengal.

Frequent cyclones and floods hit the village since the late 1990s. In 2009, a major cyclone named Aila destroyed the country's 1,400 kilometres of embankments, 8,800 kilometres of roads, and about 3,50,000 acres of farmland. Several hundred people were reportedly killed in the disaster. The farmers of Kalabogi were the worst hit.

As most of the village land was submerged in water, the people of Kalabogi built new homes on bamboo poles 4 to 5 feet above the ground. Now with the farmland gone, the farmers scraped together work by harvesting honey and going to the Sundarbans to catch shrimp.

But the Bangladeshi government threw a wrench into the shrimp business by banning it altogether.

"Our main source of living was catching shrimp in the river. With the government's ban on it, we are jobless," said 46-year-old Jamal-ud-din.

His two sons couldn't bear the burden of unemployment and they migrated to the nearest city of Khulna, where one works at a brickfield and another has taken a job as a shopkeeper.

According to Akkas Sheikh, a resident of Kalabogi, the soil erosion started way back in 1988.

"Since then we kept losing our land to the river, and after losing everything, we built our bamboo houses," Sheikh said.

"We fear for our next generation".