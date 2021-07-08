Two US lawmakers have urged the Department of Defense to review the report on civilian casualties caused by the US army overseas and accused the Pentagon of underreporting the civilians killed during US military operations.

In a letter to Lloyd J Austin, the US Secretary of Defence, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Ro Khanna called for further investigation into the number of civilian killings cited in the Pentagon’s annual report.

The Defence Department last month submitted its annual report on civilian casualties during US military operations spanning across continents last year. According to the report, only 23 civilians were killed and 10 injured in the US operations.

However, two lawmakers disputed the official death toll in the letter, saying “estimates from credible civilian casualty monitors and the United Nations suggest that number is almost as likely five times higher.”

Various researchers and human rights groups said that the actual toll is significantly higher and estimated 102 fatalities, almost five times higher than the US military admits.

For instance, while the US Defence Department reports only 20 deaths resulted in American operations in Afghanistan, UNAMA, the UN agency in Afghanistan claimed international forces, of which the US made up the majority, killed at least 89 and injured 31 others.