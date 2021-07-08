Dubai authorities are investigating an explosion on a container ship carrying flammable materials, which unleashed a fireball at one of the world's busiest ports and sent shock waves through the city.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at Jebel Ali Port early on Thursday to tackle the blaze that broke out on a large vessel stacked with containers which authorities said had been preparing to dock.

Flames and smoke poured from the ship but authorities said it was doused within 40 minutes and that there were no casualties, with all 14 crew members evacuated in time before the explosion.

"Thank God, everything is safe. But this is a natural accident that happened in one of the containers, which was also carrying some flammable materials. There was no other reason," Mona Al Marri, director of the Dubai Media Office, told Al Arabiya television.

She said there will be an investigation into the cause of the blast.

Police vehicles and fire trucks were still parked close to the heavily damaged vessel on Thursday, with burned containers visible on the quayside.

Residents of apartment towers and villas that line the city's coast reported hearing a loud bang in the night and then felt windows and doors shaking after the fireball shot into the sky, with some filming the spectacle from their balconies.

An AFP news agency correspondent at the scene saw a helicopter circling overhead as columns of smoke rose from the tightly secured facility after the blast.

No radioactive substances in containers

Dubai police said three of the 130 containers on the ship held flammable materials.

"Initial reports indicate that ... friction, or heat, may have led to the blast", Dubai police chief Abdullah al Marri told Al Arabiya, adding that there were no radioactive substances or explosives present in the containers.

Such events are a rarity in the ultra-secure Gulf emirate, one of seven which make up the wealthy United Arab Emirates.

Jebel Ali port is capable of handling aircraft carriers and was the US Navy's busiest port of call outside of the United States in 2017, according to the US Congressional Research Service.

Global logistics giant DP World tweeted that "operations are running seamlessly" across the port, thanking the local authorities for "their swift response in resolving the fire incident".