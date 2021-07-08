Israel has demolished the home of a Palestinian woman with US citizenship whose estranged husband is accused of involvement in an occupied West Bank shooting that killed an Israeli and left two others injured in May.

Israeli forces levelled the two-story family home of Sanaa Shalabi, 40, in the village of Turmus Ayya with controlled explosions in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Her husband Muntasser Shalabi, 44, was arrested by Israeli forces in May after he allegedly fired on passengers waiting at a bus stop at Tapuah junction south of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

The attack killed Yehuda Guetta, 19, a student at a seminary in the Itamar settlement, and wounded two of his friends.

Sanaa Shalabi, who lived in the home with three of their seven children, told reporters troops arrived at 22 GMT on Wednesday (1 am local time Thursday) to place explosives around her home and that the demolition lasted through the night.

"This is our life. What happened to us is normal. We were prepared for it," she said.

"Overnight ... troops demolished the residence of the terrorist [Muntasser] Shalabi, in the village of Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah," an army spokesperson said.

Punitive demolitions

Earlier this year, Israeli human rights organisation HaMoked filed a petition against the demolition with Israel's Supreme Court, which was rejected.