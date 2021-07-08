WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU slaps $1B fine on VW, BMW, Audi, Porsche in emission scandal
The German carmakers avoided competing on technology to restrict pollution even though they had the means to cut harmful emissions, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager says.
EU slaps $1B fine on VW, BMW, Audi, Porsche in emission scandal
In this December 10, 2019 file photo commuters wait in traffic during the morning rush hour in Brussels. / AP
By Saim Kurubas
July 8, 2021

The European Union has handed down $1 billion in fines to four major German car manufacturers, saying they colluded to limit the development and rollout of car emission control systems.

Daimler, BMW, VW, Audi and Porsche avoided competing on technology to restrict pollution from gasoline and diesel passenger cars, the European Commission said.

Daimler wasn't fined after it revealed the cartel to the European Commission.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said that even though the companies had the technology to cut harmful emissions beyond legal limits, they avoided to compete and denied consumers the chance to buy less polluting cars.

“Factories compete with one another also when it comes to reducing carbon emissions from the cars,” Vestager said.

"Manufacturers deliberately avoided to compete on cleaning better than what was required by EU emission standards. And they did so despite the relevant technology being available.” It made their practice illegal, Vestager said.

READ MORE:EU urged to set phase-out date for new petrol, diesel cars

RECOMMENDED

Not directly linked to dieselgate scandal

The case wasn't directly linked to the “dieselgate” scandal of the past decade, when Volkswagen admitted that about 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide were fitted with the deceptive software, which reduced nitrogen oxide emissions when the cars were placed on a test machine but allowed higher emissions and improved engine performance during normal driving.

The scandal cost Wolfsburg, Germany-based Volkswagen $35 billion (30 billion euros) in fines and civil settlements and led to the recall of millions of vehicles.

It was the first time the European Commission imposed collusion fines on holding back the use of technical developments, not a more traditional practice like price fixing.

READ MORE: Dieselgate: Is it even about the environment?

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report