Turning the clock back to pre-pandemic days still sounds like a utopian dream, but many countries are fast lifting the Covid-19 measures, opening up markets and allowing tourists so that the threat of the virus does not change business as usual forever.

But with different Covid-19 variants emerging in India, the UK and elsewhere, many wonder whether it is too early to take steps towards full normalisation.

Speaking to TRT World, Professor Dr. Abdullah Sayiner from Ege University’s department of chest disease, warned against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, saying it poses a serious threat to humanity as it is much more contagious than the previous variants.

“The vaccination rate is not sufficient. The early data said that Delta plus can infect previously infected or vaccinated people. So there is a serious threat ahead of us,” Sayiner said.

Despite inequality to access the Covid-19 vaccine, many developed countries have been carrying out mass vaccination campaigns in recent months.

As of Tuesday, nearly 24.4 percent of the world population has received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine while the inoculation rate has already surpassed 50 percent in some Western countries, including the US, Canada, Germany, and the UK, according to Our World in Data.

The threat of the Delta variants has made a third Covid-19 wave inevitable.

In its assessment in May, the Public Health Authority of England warned that the Delta variant was 51 percent to 67 percent more contagious than the Alpha variant, which first appeared in the UK last year.

The Delta variant was first detected in India, where out of 400,000 Covid deaths, 200,000 were caused by the Delta variant between March and May.

After India, it became the dominant strain in the UK and increased the daily case numbers from 1,354 on May 1 to 27,781 on July 1.

Sayiner had predicted the spread of the British variant in Turkey two or three months after its first detection.

He told TRT World that there is a possibility that the delta variant, which has been found in Turkey in the past few days, will trigger the third wave in the country in the coming months.

In light of all these challenges, Sayiner said it's "definitely too early" to push countries toward normalcy.

“It is not possible for the whole world to breathe a sigh of relief without reaching a sufficient level of immunity in all countries of the world,” he said.

Although the UK has been way ahead in its vaccination drive compared to other EU nations, the Delta variant has started to reverse all those gains, as new infections are on the rise.

“It's not a very good idea to fully open or fully return to a normal working environment at this time,” Sayiner said. “It is necessary to reduce the frequency of work as much as possible, especially in closed environments and offices.”

Professor Dr. Caferi Tayyar Sasmaz from Mersin University's department of public health said that “it would be wrong to say that until 70 percent of the society gains immunity, normalisation should not be returned.”

Sasmaz thinks that the steps towards normalisation should be taken only when the global vaccination reaches 70 percent, which will get "rid of the pandemic to a large extent."