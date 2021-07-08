A resolution proposed in the UN calls for allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid to northwest Syria through just one crossing point from Turkey for a year after objections to an initial Security Council draft that would have authorised sending aid through two border crossings.

Last week, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the original proposal by Ireland and Norway to reopen the Al Yaroubiya crossing from Iraq to northeast Syria was “a non-starter.”

Russia skipped consultations Tuesday on that draft and diplomats said China officially objected to the text with two crossings earlier Wednesday.

The Security Council approved four border crossings when aid deliveries began in 2014, three years after the start of the Syrian conflict.

But in January 2020, Russia, which is Syria’s closest ally, used its veto threat in the council first to limit aid deliveries to two border crossings in the northwest, and then last July to cut the number to just one crossing at Bab al Hawa from Turkey to northwest Idlib.

Diplomats said the new draft resolution would keep the Bab al Hawa crossing open for another year, which the UN, US, many Western countries and humanitarian organisations say is critical.

Acting UN humanitarian chief Ramesh Rajasingham told the Security Council in late June that the failure to extend the mandate for Bab al Hawa “would disrupt lifesaving aid to 3.4 million people in need across the northwest, millions of whom are among the most vulnerable in Syria.”

READ MORE:US, Ireland, Norway press for extension of cross-border aid into NW Syria

Bab al-Hawa crossing ends soon

The 15 council members have until Thursday morning to object to the new draft, council diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because consultations have been private. The UN mandate for using the Bab al Hawa crossing ends Saturday, and the council is expected to vote on a cross-border resolution Friday, they said.

Two weeks ago, Nebenzia told the Security Council that aid moving across conflict lines within Syria “is the only legitimate option for a humanitarian operation to deliver assistance.”

He accused Western nations of wasting the past year that could have been used “to find a seamless and constructive solution and an optimal balance of Idlib’s procurement through both Bab al Hawa and domestic channels.”