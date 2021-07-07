WORLD
Powerful party in Malaysia coalition withdraws support for PM Yassin
UMNO's announcement could potentially trigger collapse of PM Muhyiddin Yassin's government and spark a general election.
UMNO has been unhappy at playing second fiddle to PM Muhyiddin Yassin's own Malay party. / AP
By Saim Kurubas
July 7, 2021

The largest party in Malaysia's ruling alliance has said that it will withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin immediately and urged him to make way for a new leader.

Wednesday's announcement is a political bombshell that could spark a general election and potentially trigger the collapse of Yassin's government if he refuses to quit.

Yassin took power in March 2020 after he withdrew from the former ruling alliance and united with the United Malays National Organization, or UMNO, and other parties to form a new government. 

But UMNO has been unhappy at playing second fiddle to Yassin's own Malay party.

Criticism over Covid-19 

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Yassin's government has failed to curb the coronavirus pandemic that has led to economic hardship.

He urged Yassin to resign and make way for a temporary leader to take over until the pandemic eases and a general election can be held.

"This is important to allow a government that is truly stable and has the mandate of the majority of the people to be formed," he said in a statement. 

Yassin's calculated bid fails

UMNO's decision came just hours after Yassin named an UMNO lawmaker as his deputy, in what is seen as a calculated bid to persuade the party to stay on. 

The prime minister's office named Defence Minister Ismail Sabri as the deputy premier and said he also would retain his security post. It said the appointment would help Yassin manage the country amid the health and economic crises.

Yassin had broke with tradition by not appointing a deputy premier to his Cabinet last year but named four senior ministers instead, two of which are from his own party and Ismail from UMNO.

Yassin's office said Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein would take over Ismail's post as one of the four senior ministers, while retaining his diplomatic portfolio. 

It had voiced hope that the appointments would unite the ruling parties and boost the government's strength.

Analysts said Yassin has split UMNO by appointing second-tier leaders to his Cabinet and reinforced it with Ismail's and Hishammuddin's appointments. 

Both these two UMNO lawmakers are in a camp opposed to UMNO leader Zahid.

But the move failed to stem the strong opposition in UMNO to Yassin and his party.

Early elections

UMNO's highest decision-making body earlier this year said the party will not work with Yassin's alliance in the next general election. 

Its attempt to seek early elections has been stymied by a worsening coronavirus crisis, with the country plunged in a second national lockdown since June 1.

Zahid said Yassin also has abused a coronavirus emergency that was declared in January for his political gains. The emergency suspended parliament, which means support for Yassin's leadership cannot be tested.

Yassin agreed to let parliament resume on July 26, ahead of the August 1 expiration of the emergency, after growing pressure, including from the nation's king. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
