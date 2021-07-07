WORLD
3 MIN READ
Florida ends search for survivors as Miami building collapse toll rises
Searchers extract 18 more bodies from rubble, raising the overall death toll to 54 with 86 people still unaccounted for, officials say.
Florida ends search for survivors as Miami building collapse toll rises
Workers helping with the search and rescue walk along the completely collapsed 12-storey building on July 6, 2021 in Florida, US. / AFP
By Saim Kurubas
July 7, 2021

Florida rescuers will end their search for survivors in the rubble of an apartment building that partially collapsed nearly two weeks ago, and shift to a recovery effort, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has said.

"We made the extremely difficult decision to transition from operation search and rescue to recovery," Levine Cava said on Wednesday, adding that the shift would formally take place at midnight.

"At this point, we have truly exhausted every option available to us in the search and rescue mission."

Levine Cava said eight more bodies had been found in the debris of Champlain Towers South, in the town of Surfside near Miami, bringing the official death toll to 54, with 86 people still unaccounted for.

READ MORE:Rescuers 'not seeing anything positive' as Florida condo toll climbs

Cause of collapse 

The building in Surfside collapsed in the early hours of June 24, nearly two weeks ago.

RECOMMENDED

Investigations are under way to determine the cause of the collapse.

Cava said rescuers were lucky as the weather had cleared, with Tropical Storm Elsa making landfall on the Sunshine State's west coast.

READ MORE: Death toll rises as search resumes at Miami condominium collapse

'Exhaustive' search

Workers on Tuesday dug through pulverised concrete where the building in Surfside once stood, filling buckets that were passed down a line to be emptied and then returned.

Searchers have found no new signs of survivors, and although authorities said their mission was still geared toward finding people alive, they sounded increasingly somber.

Cava told reporters that crews are "looking for bodies and belongings" in a process that is "very thorough and exhaustive."

READ MORE: Tropical Storm Elsa gains strength as it lashes Florida Keys

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka