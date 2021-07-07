Florida rescuers will end their search for survivors in the rubble of an apartment building that partially collapsed nearly two weeks ago, and shift to a recovery effort, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has said.

"We made the extremely difficult decision to transition from operation search and rescue to recovery," Levine Cava said on Wednesday, adding that the shift would formally take place at midnight.

"At this point, we have truly exhausted every option available to us in the search and rescue mission."

Levine Cava said eight more bodies had been found in the debris of Champlain Towers South, in the town of Surfside near Miami, bringing the official death toll to 54, with 86 people still unaccounted for.

Cause of collapse

The building in Surfside collapsed in the early hours of June 24, nearly two weeks ago.