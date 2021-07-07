Tajikistan has called on members of a Russian-led military bloc to help it deal with security challenges emerging from neighbouring Afghanistan, Russian RIA news agency reported, as Taliban and Afghan government forces continued fighting in northern provinces.

Tajikistan made its appeal for help to the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) on Wednesday.

The CSTO is a post-Soviet security bloc led by Russia which includes the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan as members.

"Given the current situation in the region, as well as the remoteness and mountainous terrain of some parts of the border with Afghanistan, dealing with this challenge on our own seems difficult," the RIA news agency quoted Hasan Sultonov, the Tajik representative at CSTO, as saying.

The security situation in Afghanistan has rapidly deteriorated as foreign troops withdraw after 20 years. In recent days hundreds of Afghan servicemen have crossed the border with Tajikistan in response to advances by the Taliban fighters.

Tajikistan accepts 1,000 refugees

Tajikistan has taken in more than 1,000 civilian refugees fleeing the violence in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province across the border, the government of Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan province said on Wednesday.

The announcement was the first official statement from Tajikistan confirming that fighting in northern Afghanistan was provoking a fresh wave of civilian exodus from the area.

The refugees, most of them women, children, and elderly people, have been placed in "safe locations", it said in a statement, adding that the authorities were in talks with United Nations agencies and the Aga Khan Health Services agency regarding the provision of food and healthcare for them.

Tajikistan has also temporarily taken in hundreds of Afghan servicemen who retreated from their positions in northern provinces where most of the territory appears now to be under Taliban control.

Afghan troops flee by hundreds

More than 1,000 Afghan troops fled into neighboring Tajikistan on Monday.