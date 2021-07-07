In 2014, Lord Hodgson of Astley Abbotts blamed teetotal Muslims for the decline of pubs around the country.

The rising Muslim population in Britain, which Lord Hodgson describes as “socio-economic factors” in disdain, were altering what the country’s streets looked like.

Now Lord Hodgson is proposing a private bill in the House of Lords, the upper house of the British Parliament, that calls on the government to set up the ‘Office for Demographic Change Bill.’

It would, among other things, look at “analysing the impact of population change, and considering future changes in the population of the United Kingdom and their consequences.”

Some have vowed that the proposed legislation, which is far off from being enacted into law, should be “opposed” considering the implied racially charged undertone of the bill.

More broadly, there is another growing demographic crisis in the UK that has some worried.

British birth rates have been declining over the last couple of decades but have now been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Economic and Social Research Council recently published a report looking at trends in the population change in the country, and it found that the decline over the next three years would lead to “significantly fewer births annually compared to the pre-pandemic period.”

In order for a country to hold a steady population, it needs a birth rate of 2.1 babies per woman. In England and Wales, that number had fallen to 1.6 in 2020. Research now suggests the numbers could fall even further to 1.45 by 2023.

According to the latest research, numbers would still decline to around 1.53 even in the best-case scenario.