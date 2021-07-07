At least 14 rockets have hit an Iraqi air base hosting US and other international forces, slightly wounding two people, the US-led coalition said.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for Wednesday's attacks, part of a recent wave targeting US troops or areas where they operate in the country.

Two people were slightly wounded in the rocket attack on the Ain al Asad air base in western Iraq, US Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesperson for the coalition, said.

He initially put the number of injuries at three. The rockets landed on the base and its perimeter, he tweeted.

Iraqi militia groups aligned with Iran have vowed to retaliate after last month's US strikes on the Iraqi-Syrian border killed four of their members.

READ MORE:Iraq’s stability depends on Iran and the US re-entering the nuclear deal

Unprecedented pace of attacks

The United States told the UN Security Council last week that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq with air strikes to deter the militants and Tehran from conducting or supporting further attacks on US personnel or facilities.

Iran has denied US accusations it supports attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria, while condemning US air strikes on Iranian-backed militants there.