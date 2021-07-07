The prohibitions on operating drones are likely to impact not only the profession of photography but also inflict a severe blow on the region’s event management enterprises that use drones for film-making, advertisements and shooting ritual ceremonies. This is a new addition to numerous civil restrictions the Indian authorities have routinely enforced across the disputed region

“We have been dragged several years back when it comes to the video production,” said Hamdani, who heads Master Visuals Studio. “Drones are an essential part of our work. They increase the production value. Already a lot of our customers have lowered the price because of the news that drones have been grounded in Srinagar.”

Hamdani started his production company in 2017. The Game of Thrones homage video gave his fledgling business a much-needed boost.

He diversified from producing artistic videos to tourism promotion ads and taking up pre-wedding shoots. His work was widely recognised and more and more Indian couples hired him to film them in Kashmir amid pine trees, apple and cherry orchards, lush meadows and snow-capped mountains. He was paid handsomely.

“There’s no point in producing the pre-wedding films without the drone footage,” he said. “Drones provided wide, aerial and establishing shots. If there’s no use of drones, no one will approach us.”

34-year-old Imad ur Rehman quit his job with a facility management company in the UAE to return to Kashmir. He turned to travel vlogging, posting breathtaking aerial imagery of the Kashmir valley shot entirely through UAVs. He shared them on his social media handles. His YouTube channel Imad Clicks has 63.4K subscribers.

"I started a business where we toured the visitors to unexplored places across the region. Then we would shoot the entire journey on camera so that tourists could immortalise their memories of coming here. Drones were an indispensable part of the whole effort,” he said.

The latest restrictions have all but wrecked Rehman’s contracts scheduled for this year. Three of Rehman’s clients from the Indian cities of Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi have cancelled the contracts and signed deals with one of India's leading bridal media brands, causing significant financial losses for him. “These big companies have access to top ministers so they can easily manage to obtain permits. We on the other hand are Kashmiris,” Rehman said.

Another client, a tourist couple from New Delhi, deducted a significant sum from their payments to Rehman because he could no longer ferry his UAV to the location where the shooting was supposed to happen. “Even if I decided to shoot outside the precincts of Srinagar city, it would have been dangerous since transportation of drones has also been banned and stop-and-frisk searches are common in Kashmir. I don’t want to be at the receiving end of law enforcement in this place of the world,” he said.

Private and commercial drone operations in India are regulated by the Digital Sky plan under the aegis of the Indian government’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation. An operator should be registered under the platform and procure an identification number and operator permit before uploading a predetermined 24-hour flight plan. As soon as the flight concludes, operators are supposed to maintain logbooks.

But the guidelines also allow for exemptions for drones if they weigh up to 250 grams (Nano category) and up to 2 kgs (micro category). In fact, in the case of Nano drones, which most Kashmiris use, the operators are not obliged to obtain identification numbers or flight permits. They are also exempted from uploading the flight plan provided that the drones are operating in ‘uncontrolled spaces’ and soar only up to 50 feet. The micro-drones that Rehman uses are also exempted from regulations and can fly up to 200 feet under the condition that the operators produce identification numbers obtained under the Digital Sky plan.

“We already take care of all these protocols,” Rehman said. “And most drones today have built-in software which ensures adherence to the regulations.”

There are an estimated 250 UAV operators in Srinagar city alone. “90 percent of my contracts have been cancelled,” said Umar Hamid, a 25-year-old filmmaker from Srinagar. Now I and my fellow drone operators are thinking about what to do since we are supposed to surrender our drones before the police. That would literally throw me out of work because drones form an important component of video production today.”

Human rights advocates have previously slammed the use of Section 144, which Indian authorities have invoked to ban drones, saying it creates a “permanent state of emergency.”

Until the enactment of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, the Indian government could use the law to ban the Internet in Kashmir on a whim because Section 144 has few mechanisms to push back against authoritarian excesses.

“Resorting to Section 144 to issue a blanket ban when DGCA already has spelled out guidelines for the authorised use of drones seems questionable,” said Habeel Iqbal, a Kashmiri lawyer and a US State Department Fellow.