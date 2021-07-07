The authorities of Greek-administered Cyprus has moved to shut down a group of human rights organisations, including KISA, a well known non-profit that advocates for migrant rights on the island.

The administration's effort to end the legal status of NGOs isn’t new. The government has long been mounting pressure, asking them to close down their offices while migrants continue to arrive in the Eastern Mediterranean island.

Several human rights groups have criticised the Cypriot government for misusing the law, forcing the NGOs to shut down and cracking down on their workers and activists.

Here’s more about the battle between the NGOs and the government:

The government says it's technicality, NGOs say they’re being silenced

In January, the Greek administration of Southern Cyprus deregistered KISA, one of the leading NGOs in the island that particularly focuses on migration-related issues alongside other independent organisations. The administration claimed that there was a delay from KISA to show that its constitution was in line with the law.

According to Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner, Dunja Mijatovic, “the dissolution of an NGO can only be applied for serious misconduct, therefore its forceful deregistration demonstrates a "disproportionate" government response.

The organisation says the delay has been a slight one caused by the pandemic-induced complications, but their small oversight is rather being used as an excuse to silence them.

“This is just the latest move in a long campaign to discredit and silence independent voices in Cyprus, in particular KISA, and ultimately attack the foundations of democratic pluralism,” the organisation said. An administrative Court rejected KISA’s recourse against the decision in June but the organisation is now appealing the decision before the Supreme Court.

This has come as part of KISA’s long battle with the Greek administration of Southern Cyprus. In 2019, the executive director of the organisation was arrested.

“KISA believes that this case, which is the sixth in a row, is part of the criminalisation efforts, blackmailing attempts, and vindictiveness against it for its work in supporting migrants and safeguard human rights,” the organisation said at the time.

Part of a larger trend