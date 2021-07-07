On March 21, the Venezuelan government launched Operation Bolivarian Shield 2021, ostensibly intended to neutralise a dissident faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, known as the 10th Front.

Misleadingly branded as an operation to uproot “narco-mercenaries” aligned with Bogota, the Venezuelan armed forces were deployed to the border town of La Victoria in the southwestern state of Apure in what is considered the largest military operation undertaken by Caracas in decades.

10th Front fighters, loyal to Gentil Duarte, countered Venezuelan forces for over 10 days with an effective combination of asymmetrical tactics.

On March 22, the 28th Front – another dissident faction loyal to Duarte – declared its solidarity with the 10th Front and attacked a Venezuelan border post a day later. Caracas responded with aerial assaults, which effectively cleared a series of 10th Front installations, camps and airstrips, enabling the military to push them out of La Victoria proper.

Given that these escalations mark a shift in relations between the Venezuelan government and the FARC, it is worth assessing the reason behind the recent violence between two parties.

Splintered FARC Dissidents

Historically, the Venezuelan government has enjoyed friendly relations with the FARC. President Nicolas Maduro’s predecessor Hugo Chavez was widely seen as a backer of the guerrilla, and both leaders ultimately acted as mediators during the 2012 to 2016 Colombian peace process that culminated in the Havana Accords.

Initially, the accords saw the FARC formally demobilise and transform into a political party. However, the lasting nature of the peace was largely undermined by two major developments inside Colombia.

First, Colombians rejected the accords in a referendum in October 2016. Second, Ivan Duque was elected President of Colombia in 2018 on the basis of a hard-line approach to the guerrilla group and demobilised FARC soldiers and Colombian social movement leaders faced an unprecedented wave of targeted killings.

In this climate, dissident FARC factions began emerging almost as soon as the accords were signed. From his base in southern Colombia along the Venezuelan borderlands, Duarte – a member of the old FARC military high command, leadership and negotiating team – mobilised and united several fronts, including the 10th and 28th Fronts, as early as 2016.

Having ditched the peace process early on, he positioned himself as a magnet for discontented fighters in an attempt to rebuild the guerilla movement on the backbone of the criminal economy.

Two years later, after absorbing a number of splintered militant units, he began openly rebuking elements of the FARC party leadership who were still committed to the accords, including former political chief Ivan Marquez and Jess Santrich.

By 2018, sections of the FARC leadership chose to abandon the accords altogether. Santrich and Marquez lost faith in what they saw as an ineffectual peace process due to the US’ attempts to extradite them that year on drug trafficking charges and President Duque’s ambivalent position.

One year later, they took up arms under their own dissident faction known as the Second Marquetalia. In response, the US government put a $10 million bounty on each of their heads.

Just as Marquez and Santrich opted to coercively remobilise, Maduro declared them “leaders of peace” and welcomed them to Venezuela. At the same time, the country’s border regions have continuously been a haven for a host of irregular outfits – including ELN, EPL, Rastojos and various FARC dissidents – who use Venezuelan territory for smuggling cocaine and illegal mining.

However, the decision to set up base on the Venezuelan side of the border effectively created overlapping areas of operations between the rival Second Marquetalia and the factions loyal to Duarte. Failed unification talks in March escalated a competition for leadership over the FARC dissidents into an armed confrontation between the factions. Ultimately this provoked a response from the Venezuelan government to back the Second Marquetalia.