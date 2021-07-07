Dozens of bandits on motorbikes have shot and killed 21 people, including children, in three communities in the Batsari local government area of northern Nigeria’s Katsina state

Armed with rifles, they stormed Tsauwa village around 11.30 p.m. on Monday and killed 19 residents in an attack that continued into the early hours of Tuesday.

On Sunday morning, gunmen also attacked Ajiya and Yasore villages, where they killed two people and rustled more than 35 cattle.

A source in the Tsauwa community told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity that the gunmen rode in on motorcycles and fired shots sporadically to scare residents.

"When they came, they started shooting and pursuing people who were trying to escape to the farmlands,” he said.

"They even shot some people who had managed to escape and killed several people and wounded many others. At last count, they killed 19 people, and we buried them Tuesday, while the wounded have been taken to the hospital for treatment.”

He said the gunmen also set fire to many houses in the village as well as food shops and carted away valuables, including domestic animals.

READ MORE:Dozens of students kidnapped in northwest Nigeria

Resistance from residence

"The gunmen had come to our community some 15 days ago but had met some resistance from residents," he added.