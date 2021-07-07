Some of the Gulf’s largest sovereign wealth funds (SWF) are the world’s worst performers regarding governance and resilience, according to a Global SWF study of 100 sovereign wealth and pension funds.

For investors, uncertainty and a lack of trust in the region’s leading funds has grown amid insufficient disclosures and a lack of transparency.

SWFs, which are investment funds owned or influenced by a sovereign state, obtain their capital through a variety of channels, including stabilisation funds, central banks, public pension funds, government enterprises, and foreign currency operations.

The Global SWF study singled out three of the Gulf’s largest funds, which “seem to be getting worse at inspiring trust”.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has an “increasingly opaque annual report” that no longer reveals details like the fund’s relationship with the government.

The Qatar Investment Authority’s (QIA) website no longer includes an organisational chart, and its governance section is less comprehensive than before.

Meanwhile, the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) “provides less and less clarity around its two funds and how liquidity is affecting them”.

Uncertainty around wealth funds developed further after “significant withdrawals” from some entities in the region over the past year battling Covid-19 and falling oil prices.

“Most were found to be swimming naked,” the report stated.

Introduced by Global SWF in 2020, each entity is rated according to a GSR scoreboard composed of ten elements related to governance, ten on sustainability, and five on resilience. The results are converted into a percentage scale for each of the funds.

For the second year running, the only one to score positively on all elements was Australia’s Future Fund, receiving 100 percent.

Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) and New Zealand’s NZ Super, and Canada’s CDPQ followed in a three-way tie for second place with a 96 percent rating.