Turkish Coast Guard units have rescued 241 asylum seekers off the coast of Aegean provinces in western Turkey.

Acting on a tip-off, coast guard teams rescued 30 asylum seekers from rubber boats and lifeboats off the coast of Dikili district in Izmir province, according to a statement by the Turkish Coast Guard Command on Tuesday.

Another coast guard team was dispatched off Kusadasi district in Aydin province after learning that 46 asylum seekers were stranded on a rubber boat.

They were later taken to the provincial migration office.

Illegal pushbacks

Off the same coast, 70 other asylum seekers on rubber boats, who also told of having been pushed back to Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, were rescued when coast guard security boats were dispatched.

Separately, 40 asylum seekers traveling on two boats off the coast of the town of Seferihisar in Izmir were rescued after they were pushed back by Greek elements, the coast guard said in a statement.