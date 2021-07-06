WORLD
3 MIN READ
Lebanon’s Diab warns country is on brink of 'social explosion,’ seeks help
Lebanon’s economic and financial crisis has unfolded since late 2019, crippling the import-dependent nation and leaving residents struggling to find fuel, medicines and basic supplies.
Lebanon’s Diab warns country is on brink of 'social explosion,’ seeks help
Lebanon's caretaker premier Hassan Diab addressing ambassadors and diplomatic representatives during a meeting at the Grand Serail in Beirut on July 6, 2021. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
July 6, 2021

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister has warned that the country is hurtling toward a “social explosion” and appealed on the international community for assistance to prevent the demise of the nation facing multiple crises.

Hassan Diab's plea on Tuesday came as he spoke to diplomats in Lebanon, where politicians have failed to agree on forming a new government, nearly a year after Diab’s Cabinet resigned. 

His government has been acting in caretaker capacity since August 2020, when he stepped down following a massive explosion at the Beirut Port that only compounded the country’s crises.

Diab urged friendly nations to extend assistance despite the lack of a new government, saying that linking aid to reform of a deeply corrupt system has become a “threat to the lives of Lebanese” and to the country’s stability.

READ MORE: Lebanon hikes bread prices amid economic crisis

Spiralling economy

Lebanon’s economic and financial crisis has unfolded since late 2019, spiralling out of control in this country of over 6 million, including more than a million Syrian refugees. 

A foreign currency shortage has crippled the import-dependent nation, leaving residents struggling to find fuel, medicines and basic supplies.

Daily power outages last for hours, threatening hospitals and food stores and leaving entire neighbourhoods in darkness.

The World Bank called it one of the worst crises since 1850s and described Lebanon’s economic contraction as brutal. 

RECOMMENDED

The national currency lost nearly 95 percent of its value, plunging the once middle-income country into poverty. 

READ MORE: Lebanon faces more blackouts as generators run low on fuel

Decades of corruption

The political crisis is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by a post-civil war political class that has accumulated debt and done little to encourage local industries.

Banks, once the country’s booming sector, have imposed informal capital controls and depositors are unable to freely access their accounts.

Lebanon has been promised billions in international assistance, pending a reform plan to deal with corruption. But vying for power and trading blame, the political elite never agreed.

“I appeal through you to the kings, princes, presidents and leaders of brotherly and friendly countries, and I call upon the United Nations and all international bodies, the international community, and the global public opinion to help save the Lebanese from death and prevent the demise of Lebanon," Diab told the diplomats.

READ MORE: Lebanon medicine importers warn of drug supply shortages amid cash crunch

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka