Russian security forces have said they had detained Estonia's consul to Saint Petersburg for allegedly receiving classified documents, the latest in a series of espionage cases between Moscow and the West.

The FSB security service said consul Mart Latte was "caught red-handed while receiving classified documents from a Russian national" and detained for activities "incompatible with the status of a diplomatic worker" and "openly hostile" to Russia.

"Measures will be taken against the foreign diplomat in accordance with the rules of international law," said the statement.

No further details were provided.

Aari Lemmik, spokesperson for Estonia's Foreign Ministry, said the FSB held Latte for an hour-and-a-half and charged him with "embezzling sensitive materials."

'Completely ungrounded'

She told AFP that the charges were "completely ungrounded" and the diplomat's arrest was "a provocation by Russian authorities."