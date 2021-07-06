In the latest development to surface over France’s controversial 2016 Rafale jet deal with India, an independent probe has been launched to investigate suspected corruption and favouritism surrounding the €7.8 billion ($9.2 billion) purchase.

An inquiry into the inter-governmental deal for 36 fighter jets was formally opened on June 14 following a decision by France’s public financial prosecutor (PNF), French investigative outlet Mediapart reported last Friday.

Appointed by the PNF, a judge will take aim at the top offices involved in the approval of the deal and question the actions of former French president Francois Hollande, who was in office when the deal was signed; current president Emmanuel Macron, who was economy and finance minister at the time; and then-defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is now Macron’s minister for foreign affairs.

The probe has been launched in the wake of a series of investigative reports published by Mediapart in April, which, apart from possible financial crimes, also revealed the role of a middleman named Sushen Gupta, now under investigation in India in connection with another defence deal.

Gupta was allegedly paid several million euros in secret commissions to offshore accounts and shell companies by French aeronautical company Dassault Aviation and defence electronics firm Thales, ostensibly to influence the Rafale deal.

In their investigations into the routes of those funds, India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) – an anti-money laundering agency – discovered that Gupta also “received kickbacks” with the aim of influencing the outcome of “other defence deals” like Rafale, said Mediapart.

Separately, those payments were on top of an additional €1 million ($1.2 million) “gift” from Dassault to an Indian company to create 50 replicas of its Rafale jets, models which Dassault was not able to prove existed after an audit by the French anti-corruption agency (AFA).

That company, Defsys Solutions, is one of Dassault’s subcontractors in India – and was linked to Gupta, who had sent the invoice within six months of the 2016 deal being signed.

In March 2019, Gupta was arrested by the ED over a scam dubbed “Choppergate”, which centred on a €550 million ($650 million) contract for the sale to India of helicopters manufactured by Italian-British firm AgustaWestland.

Despite being aware of the Rafale-related disclosures, ED chose not to investigate any further. Nor did PNF at the time.

That the ED had information regarding allegedly corrupt actions in connection with the Rafale deal are particularly relevant in light of reporting by the Hindu in 2019, which found that standard procurement-related anti-corruption clauses penalising companies for employing agents or middlemen were dropped by the government at Dassault’s behest before the agreement was finalised.

Following Mediapart’s expose in April, French anti-corruption NGO Sherpa filed a complaint with the tribunal of Paris citing “corruption”, “money laundering”, “influence peddling”, “favouritism” and unwarranted tax waivers pegged to the deal.

Sherpa’s complaint initiated the PNF to designate a magistrate to investigate the alleged crimes.

Sherpa’s lawyers William Bourdon and Vincent Brengarth said in a statement to Mediapart that the launch of the probe “will necessarily favour the emergence of the truth and the identification of those responsible in what increasingly resembles a state scandal”.

In response, Dassault said that it “acts in strict compliance with the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention and national laws”.

“Numerous controls are carried out by official organizations, including the French Anti-Corruption Agency. No violations were reported, notably in the frame of the contract with India for the acquisition of 36 Rafales”, Dassault added.

Speaking to The Wire, Prashant Bhushan, an eminent Indian lawyer who had previously demanded a probe into the deal by the India’s Supreme Court, said: “The Mediapart story further corroborates the whole string of evidence which we had placed before the Supreme Court seeking an independent investigation into the deal.”

He added that it was “unfortunate that the Indian media did not follow up” on the scandal.

What is the controversy about?

In what was India’s largest defence procurement deal, prime minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist government inked an agreement with France in September 2016 to deliver 36 Rafale warplanes by 2022, choosing Dassault Aviation over its traditional Russian MiGs.

So far, India has received three batches of the jets.