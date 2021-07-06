British MPs on Monday voted for the controversial policing bill that dramatically extends police powers to clamp down on non-violent protests across the United Kingdom.

The ‘police, crime, sentencing and courts bill’ is backed by the House of Commons and allows police to impose a start and finish time of the demonstrations, ban protests by a single person and restrict demonstrations if they are deemed too ‘noisy’.

The bill first came under spotlight after a vigil that was held for Sarah Everard. A serving police officer admitted kidnapping, raping and killing the young woman on March 12, and Metropolitan police were criticised how it policed Everard’s vigil on the next day.

For the critics, the violent police scenes from the vigil have highlighted the importance of keeping the police powers in check.

While the government presents the bill as a testament to commitment “to crack down on crime and build safer communities,” the critics say it signals “an alarming extension of state control.”

The vote in the parliament in favour of the 300-page bill came amid long efforts by the critics, legal experts to prevent it from being passed in the parliament.

In March, more than 700 of the UK’s leading legal academics including 120 professors of law from leading Universities have signed an open letter urging Boris Johnson to ditch the “draconian” restrictions on the freedom to protest.

Widespread “Kill the Bill protests” organised by the law’s critics until the parliament vote on Monday however already have seen a large scale of arrests for offences including reach of the peace, violent disorder, assault on police and breaches of Covid legislation, BBC reported.

The concerns