Hundreds of Swedish supermarkets remained shut after a major cyberattack that has crippled hundreds of companies worldwide for the past four days, with the perpetrators demanding $70 million in bitcoin to undo the damage.

Kaseya, the Miami-based IT company at the centre of the hack, said late on Monday that up to 1,500 businesses had been affected by Friday's attack, which has been blamed on Russian-speaking hackers.

Experts believe this could be the biggest "ransomware" attack on record – an increasingly lucrative form of digital hostage-taking in which hackers encrypt victims' data and then demand money for restored access.

The Kaseya attack has ricocheted around the world, affecting businesses from pharmacies to gas stations in at least 17 countries, as well as dozens of New Zealand kindergartens.

Most of Sweden's 800 Coop supermarkets were shut for a third day running after the hack paralysed its cash registers.

"Before the end of the day, the hope is that there will be more open stores than closed ones," Coop press officer Tarik Belqaid told broadcaster SVT.

In a statement that was also forwarded to reporters by the US National Security Council, Kaseya said its technology was typically used to help manage small businesses such as dentists' offices, small accounting offices and local restaurants.

"This attack was never a threat nor had any impact to critical infrastructure," the statement said.

Ripe target

While Kaseya is little known to the public, cybersecurity analysts say it was a ripe target as its software is used by thousands of companies, allowing the hackers to paralyse a huge number of businesses with a single blow.

Kaseya provides IT services to some 40,000 businesses globally, some of whom in turn manage the computer systems of other businesses.

The hack affected users of its signature VSA software, which is used to manage networks of computers and printers.

While Kaseya said Monday that while less than 60 of its own customers were "directly compromised", it estimated that up to "1,500 downstream businesses" had been affected.