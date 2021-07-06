Officials overseeing the search at the site of the Florida condominium collapse sounded increasingly somber about the prospects for finding anyone alive, saying they have detected no new signs of life in the rubble as the death toll climbed to 36.

Crews in yellow helmets and blue jumpsuits searched the debris for a 13th day while wind and rain from the outer bands of Tropical Storm Elsa complicated their efforts.

"We are actively searching as aggressively as we can," Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said at a news conference on Tuesday. But he added: "Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive. The key things - void spaces, living spaces - we're not seeing anything like that."

Lightning forced rescuers to pause their work for two hours early Tuesday, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said. He said workers have removed 5.5 million pounds of debris from the pile.

At the site of the collapsed building Tuesday morning, power saws and backhoes could be heard as workers in yellow helmets and blue jumpsuits sifted through the rubble for a 13th day.

Stiff winds of 20 mph (32 kph) with stronger gusts blew through the area as gray clouds from Elsa’s outer bands swirled above.

Bands of rain were expected in Surfside as Elsa strengthened with potential to become a hurricane again before making landfall somewhere between Tampa Bay and Florida's Big Bend and crossing northern Florida.

READ MORE: Tropical Storm Elsa gains strength as it lashes Florida Keys

Hurdles in rescue work