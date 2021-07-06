Amit Chaudhuri takes a keen interest in something some of us take for granted and others simply ignore.

“I try to write about what we call reality. I find there is no language to write about it. There is no language with which to write about it because no such thing exists in a static way- it is fluid. There is no language available at ready disposal as there would be if reality were fixed and static. If there was, I could just say the ‘evening is dark’ and be done with it. I can’t just say that because it doesn’t adequately describe the constantly changing reality”.

Chaudhuri is a highly accomplished man: seven published novels which have won him numerous awards, a trained singer in the North Indian classical tradition, a Professor of Contemporary Literature at the University of East Anglia in England and vocalist in an experimental band blending jazz, blues and the Indian raga.

Talking to Amit via video call as he recovers from Covid-19 at his home in Kolkata is an enlightening and refreshing pleasure. He is inviting and accessible. There are no publishing agents or personal assistants to liaise with. There is little ego to navigate to get to the questions that matter.

His latest book is part memoir, part essay about his experiences with classical Indian music. In Finding The Raga, Chaudhuri shares how, whilst growing up in Mumbai in the 70s, Indian classical music was foreign to him- as it remains for most Indians. He and his friends were instead fascinated by Western pop and rock. At the age of 16, enthralled by his mother’s singing teacher, he found what he calls “a point of entry” into the music which he has now spent much of his life practising and performing.

“I called it Finding The Raga because when I looked back at it I realised there is this theme which runs through it: not the way I inherited the raga but the way I found it. It wasn’t something that was handed down to me. It is about not to sort of inherit one’s culture, not even to discover it but to re-interpret it, to make sense of it. You find it because it is important but its importance has nothing to do with the fact that it is yours. You are drawn to it for other reasons. The book is then an attempt to explore why somebody feels drawn to something which one has ignored”.

Born in 1962, Chaudhuri moved to London at 18 to study literature and mostly stayed in England until the age of 37 before returning to India. Having been educated by and lived in its land he writes in the language of the former coloniser, using it to present, in his latest book, subtle differences in the approach to life between East and West, between tradition and modernity- through his exploration of Indian and Western music.

He makes it clear, however, that he is “not making mimetic or allegorical extrapolations about these societies based on the music they produce.”

Chaudhuri asserts on several occasions that he speaks not as an expert but as an observer and practitioner of what he is talking about. It is refreshing to encounter a writer and public intellectual who can firstly tell the difference and secondly admit it.

It is this honesty that allows him to see the benefits and drawbacks of both East and West, tradition and modernity, and their mutuality.

“There is more spontaneity in Indian music. The structures aren’t set in stone in the way they are in western music, whether it is western classical or popular music where they are all written down. The structures are more fluid in Indian music. Fluidity as a form of expression is what we explore.

“Yet one has to think of classical music as a balance between our ideas of the traditional and the modern. Some of the more substantive changes we are seeing now in terms of singing in the khayal (a type of Indian song) in terms of expansiveness, its fluidity, is the result of experiments in that form over the last century; trying to make even greater fluidity possible. That is traditional but also modern. It was happening between the 20s and 70s.

“As secular incarnations of art began to emerge from the 19th century onwards a space was being created which had to do with experimentation, with the play of thought and language and not with the burden of language.