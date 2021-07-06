Afghan authorities have deployed hundreds of commandos and pro-government militiamen to counter the Taliban's blistering offensive in the north.

The deployment on Tuesday comes as several countries said that they had restricted consular services in Afghanistan keeping in view the changing security dynamics.

Fighting has raged across several provinces, but the militants have primarily focused on a devastating campaign across the northern countryside, seizing dozens of districts in the past two months.

The surge in Taliban wins has caused some countries to close their consulates in the region, while across the border in Tajikistan, reservists are being called up to reinforce the southern border, according to officials and reports on Tuesday.

Nearly 1,000 Afghan soldiers have fled into Tajikistan, while others have surrendered as the Taliban gain large swathes of the region.

A statement on Monday from the Tajik government said President Emomali Rakhmon ordered the mobilisation of 20,000 military reservists to strengthen its border with Afghanistan.

Consulates closed

The consulates of Turkey and Russia have reportedly closed in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, and Afghanistan's fourth-largest city.

Iran said it has restricted activities at its consulate in the city.

There has been fighting in Balkh province, but the provincial capital has been relatively peaceful.

The consulates of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, India and Pakistan have reduced their services, Balkh provincial governor's spokesman Munir Farhad said Tuesday.

He said Turkey and Russia had closed their consulates and their diplomats had left the city.

The Tajik government said Afghan troops were being allowed to cross on humanitarian grounds but the border posts on the Tajik side were in control of Tajik forces and there was no fighting with Taliban from the Tajik side.