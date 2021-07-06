China warned foreign powers from politicising the scientific investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Those so-called scientists are politicians. True scientists with a neutral position are facing attacks by extreme forces of certain countries,” Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said on Monday while commenting on calls by some countries and scientists for another investigation to determine the cause of the pandemic.

He urged world leaders to “stop politicizing the Covid-19 origins-tracing work and the public not to be misled by the lies and disinformation,” the Chinese daily Global Times reported.

Wang added that a World Health Organization (WHO) team that visited China earlier this year for an investigation had “already released a scientific conclusion.”

A report released after the joint China-WHO study said there was insufficient evidence that the virus had spread in Wuhan before December 2019.