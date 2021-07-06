A court in Belarus sentenced former Belarusian presidential contender Viktar Babaryka to 14 years in prison on corruption charges.

Babaryka's team said before Tuesday's ruling that the charges against their client had been fabricated to thwart his political ambitions.

Babaryka, the former head of Belgazprombank, was arrested last June as he was trying to register as a candidate to run against authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko in a presidential vote critics and observers say was massively rigged.

Prosecutors had requested that Babaryka, who maintains his innocence, be sentenced to 15 years in jail for his alleged offences.

After Babaryka was barred from running and detained, Maria Kolesnikova, one of his allies, joined forces with two other women, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Veronika Tsepkalo, to lead the opposition's campaign.