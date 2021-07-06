A ban in force since 2003 on Palestinians and citizens and residents of Israel extending their rights to their Palestinian spouses has come to an end after lawmakers failed to extend the controversial measure.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's request to prolong the ban had divided his disparate coalition with both Jewish left-wingers and Arab conservatives strongly opposed.

In a vote early on Tuesday, the Knesset tied 59 votes to 59, meaning the measure lapsed.

The outcome underlined the wafer-thin majority Bennett's coalition commands in the 120-seat parliament.

The eight parties in the coalition were united by little but their shared enmity to opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, whom they unseated from the premiership last month after a record 12 straight years in power.

A racist measure

The ban first enacted during the second Palestinian intifada had been justified by supporters on security grounds but critics, including many left-wing and Arab lawmakers, say it’s a racist measure aimed at restricting the growth of Israel’s Arab minority.