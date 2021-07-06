WORLD
3 MIN READ
Wreckage of missing plane found in Russia
According to Russian media reports, none of the 28 people on board have survived the crash.
Wreckage of missing plane found in Russia
Russian An-26 plane with the tail number RA-26085 is seen in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia in this undated handout image released by Russia's Emergencies Ministry on July 6, 2021. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
July 6, 2021

Wreckage from a plane that went missing in Russia's Far East region of Kamchatka has been found around five kilometres (three miles) away from a runway at an airport on the coast where it was supposed to land.

The governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday that the aircraft's fuselage was found on land near the coast, while other wreckage was found nearby in the Okhotsk Sea.

An Antonov An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew members, flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the town of Palana on the Okhotsk Sea coast, missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar as it was on approach for landing.

According to Russian media reports, none of the 28 people on board have survived the crash.

The plane belonged to a company called Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise. The plane has been in operation since 1982, Russian state news agency Tass reported. 

The company's director, Alexei Khabarov, told the Interfax news agency that the plane was technically sound before taking off in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

RECOMMENDED

A criminal investigation into the incident has been launched. Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise's deputy director, Sergei Gorb, said that the plane “practically crashed into a sea cliff,” which wasn't supposed to be in its landing trajectory.

The plane was on approach for landing when contact was lost about 10 kilometres (six miles) away from Palana's airport. 

The head of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was aboard the flight, spokespeople of the Kamchatka government said.

In 2012, an Antonov An-28 plane belonging to Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise crashed into a mountain while flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsk and coming in for a landing in Palana. 

A total of 14 people were on board and 10 of them were killed. Both pilots, who were among the dead, were found to have alcohol in their blood, Tass reported.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah