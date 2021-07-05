The 2021 Narcoterrorism Report published by Turkey’s General Directorate of Security(EGM) says that the PKK, a terrorist organisation according to the EU, US and Turkey, has raised billions of dollars from the crossborder narco business.

TRT Haber accessed the report which is based on inputs from Turkey's intelligence agency or MIT as well as various reports, statements, seized substances and documents

From 1980 to 2020, a total of 657 operations have been carried out by the Turkish security forces against the drug links of the PKK, and its side branches such as KCK and PYD.

In these operations, 2,472 suspects were detained and 106 tons of narcotic drugs, 344 million root cannabis, as well as liquid and pill-form drugs were seized.

The terror group generally confiscates drugs at border check posts and then distributes them amongst criminal networks, who pass them on to their masters in Turkey and elsewhere.

In Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia, the PKK is quite active in illegal cannabis cultivation.

The so-called secret cells operate within the terrorist organisation and their job is to manage the drug trafficking, the report says, adding that these cells operate discreetly and do not share information even with their fellow terrorists. They oversee the supply from the Middle East to Western Europe.

According to the report, the PKK controls nearly 80 percent of drug trafficking in the European market.

A US report defined the PKK as a “Criminal Syndicate” that funds terrorism through organised crime.