Frustrated by growing bloodshed, thousands gathered in Burkina Faso on Saturday to demand a tougher government response to worsening violence in the country after a tragic massacre last month killed more than 130 people.

In the capital Ouagadougou, the opposition-led protest saw thousands who chanted "No to populations being abandoned"; "No to endless attacks" and "Is there still a president in Burkina Faso?"

"We had to show our dissatisfaction, show the distress of citizens who are crying out for security and peace," said opposition supporter Alpha Yago during the protest.

Since 2015, people in Burkina Faso are bearing the brunt of devastating violence unleashed by groups linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh (ISIS). Split from neighbouring Mali into the north and east parts of Burkina Faso, the insurgency has triggered a humanitarian crisis.

Around 1,500 killed and almost 1.5 million have been forced to flee their homes, as armed groups launch attacks on the army posts and civilians despite the presence of thousands of French troops as well as international and local forces across the Sahel region.

"There is a huge amount of anger among the civilian population about what people perceive as the government's failure to adequately protect civilian populations, and to deal with this insurgency," Andrew Lebovich, a policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations told TRT World.

Among the protesters was a group that had travelled nearly 400 kilometres from the eastern town of Madjoari, which has seen thousands of residents flee from insurgents.

The situation is so dire that deputy mayor Djergou Kouare lashed out at the government saying it's unfathomable to see people suffering "day after day for over a month with no reaction from the government".

"It is deplorable," Kouare added.

The situation is 'extremely worrying', according to Djakaridia Siribie, an Ouagadougou-based journalist who focuses on terrorism.

"Attacks, kidnappings, executions, looting continue. Some localities are under the control of armed groups who apply [strict] laws, levy taxes, prohibit agricultural activities,” Siribie told TRT World.

Solhan Massacre

Public anger has been rising since the night of June 4, when the deadliest attack in the six-year insurgency took place in the village of Solhan in the country’s Yagha province.

Armed men including young people aged 12 to 14, according to the authorities, killed at least 132 people. Locals disputed the official death toll and said160 people were shot dead including 20 children.

No group has claimed responsibility so far but the public prosecutor said two suspected militants including a local commander have been detained.

After the attack, the Balai Citoyen, a citizens' advocacy group filed a complaint against the government for "non-assistance to persons in danger" during the Solhan attack.

The group said, during the four-hour-long attack which took about four hours, the military post which was just 15 km away from the village, did not confront the attackers, showing that the people can't rely on the military to protect themselves.

The group claimed that the Solhan massacre "constitutes the symbol of the notorious incapacity, even the recklessness of the government to protect the populations against the terrorist threat."