Gunmen have kidnapped 140 students from a boarding school in northwestern Nigeria, a school official said, the latest in a wave of mass abductions targeting schoolchildren and students.

Heavily armed criminal gangs often attack villages to loot, steal cattle and abduct for ransom in northwest and central Nigeria, but since the start of the year they have increasingly targeted schools and colleges.

Gunmen scaled a fence to break into the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna state in the early hours of Monday, taking away most of the 165 pupils boarding overnight.

"The kidnappers took away 140 students, only 25 students escaped. We still have no idea where the students were taken," Emmanuel Paul, a teacher at the school told AFP.

READ MORE: Gunmen abduct dozens of Nigeria school students

'Rescue mission' under way