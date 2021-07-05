Afghanistan's government is planning a counteroffensive in the northern provinces after losing key battles and troops to the Taliban.

National security advisor Hamdullah Mohib, who was in Moscow on Monday for talks with senior security officials, told media in an interview that government forces had not expected the Taliban offensive but would "absolutely, definitely" counterattack.

Russia operates a military base in Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic bordering Afghanistan.

Russia's foreign ministry said separately on Monday that the Russian consulate in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan was suspending its work because of security concerns.

It comes after more than 1,000 Afghan troops fled into neighbouring Tajikistan after being defeated in clashes with the Taliban.

Taliban militants have launched several major offensives in northern Afghanistan in recent weeks as US and international troops withdraw from the country, including seizing its main crossing into Tajikistan last month.

Reports say while many troops have fled, others have chosen to drop their arms and surrender to the Taliban.