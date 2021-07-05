Thousands of people on the outskirts of Thailand's capital have been evacuated and firefighters battled blazes for hours after a factory explosion that killed one rescue worker and wounded 29 people.

The fire broke out at around 3 am local time on Monday at a foam and plastic pellet manufacturing factory just outside Bangkok near Suvarnabhumi Airport, blowing out windows of surrounding homes and sending debris raining from the air.

Residents in Samut Prakan province who live within a five-kilometre (3.1-mile) radius of the factory were being moved away as precaution, authorities said.

Local disaster authorities said 70 houses were damaged and fires were still being fought nine hours after the explosion in the early hours of Monday.

The cause of the blast had yet to be determined.

"At first it felt like lightning. After that, I heard something drop loudly, and for a while the house started shaking like there was an earthquake," said Baitong Nisarat, a resident.