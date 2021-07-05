A controlled explosion has brought down the unstable remains of the collapsed apartment block in Florida ahead of a threatening tropical storm, with the confirmed death toll at 24 and 121 people missing.

Video footage showed the rest of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, outside Miami, being demolished late on Sunday just after 0230 GMT (10:30 pm local time).

Preparing the site for demolition ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa early next week had required that the search for victims be halted on Saturday.

Most of the building collapsed in the early hours of June 24, sending up a huge cloud of dust and rattling Americans unprepared for such a deadly urban disaster.

Authorities had said the unstable remaining structure posed a threat to search and rescue teams still at the scene, though hopes of finding anyone alive have diminished.

The video footage of the demolition showed smoke, dust and other debris blowing away from the site after the building came down following two loud booms.

READ MORE: Hope for survivors fades nearly week after Florida condo collapseMiami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava had announced the schedule at an earlier press conference, saying the operation would use "small, strategically placed explosives."

"The demolition itself is confined to the immediate area around the building," she said.

"However, there is dust and other particles that are an unavoidable byproduct of all types of demolition and, as a precautionary measure, we're urging residents in the immediate vicinity to stay indoors."

Storm threat

With Tropical Storm Elsa rumbling northward through the Caribbean, authorities accelerated the demolition schedule.

County mayor Levine Cava said "bringing the building down in a controlled manner is critical to expanding" the search operation as teams have been unable to delve further due to the risk of further collapses.