BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
China removes Didi from app stores over collection of users' data
The Company expected that the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in the country.
China removes Didi from app stores over collection of users' data
The logo of Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing is seen at their new drivers center in Toluca, Mexico, April 23, 2018 / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
July 5, 2021

China's biggest ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc has said that the removal of its "DiDi Chuxing" app from smartphone app stores in China is expected to have an adverse impact on its revenue.

Earlier on Sunday, China's cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to stop offering Didi's app after finding that the company had illegally collected users' personal data.

"The Company expects that the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China," the company said in a statement.

The removal of Didi's app, which does not affect existing users, comes days after Didi made its trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange in an initial public offering that raised $4.4 billion.

In a June filing, Didi reported revenue of about  $6.5 billion (42.2 billion yuan) for the three months ended March 31. Of that, $6 billion (39.2 billion yuan) came from its China mobility division while about $123.7 million (800 million yuan )came from its international business.

Didi has a dominant position in the online ride-hailing business in China and operates in 4,000 locations across 16 countries.

Didi said it will strive to rectify any problems, and will protect users' privacy and data security.

RECOMMENDED

Internet crackdown

Since late last year, Chinese internet regulators have cracked down more sharply on the country's tech giants for violations of rules.

The Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily newspaper, said in a Chinese-language commentary on Monday that Didi's apparent "big data analysis" capability could pose risks to the security of individuals' personal information.

"No internet giant can be allowed to become a super database of Chinese people's personal information that contains more details than the country, and these companies cannot be allowed to use the data however they want," Global Times said.

Didi gathers vast amounts of real-time mobility data everyday. It uses some of the data for autonomous driving technologies and traffic analysis.

In its IPO prospectus, Didi said "we follow strict procedures in collecting, transmitting, storing and using user data pursuant to our data security and privacy policies."

A senior Didi executive said on Saturday that the company stores all China user and roads data at servers in the country and it is "absolutely not possible" that it passed data to the United States. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah