South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma, ordered to surrender himself to start a 15-month jail term for contempt, has said he would not be doing so by the court-set deadline.

"No need for me to go to jail today," he told journalists at his Nkandla homestead in Kwa-Zulu Natal province, where hundreds of his supporters are camped outside in solidarity.

"They cannot accept papers and expect me to go to jail," he said, referring to his legal challenge of the sentence.

"Sending me to jail during the height of a pandemic, at my age, is the same as sentencing me to death," he added.

Earlier, the former president, 79, had told supporters his "constitutional rights were abused" by judges of the country's constitutional court.

He and his legal team had written to the court to plead their case that the sentencing had been wrong, in a bid to either reduce it our strike it out entirely, he added.

He led supporters in a rendition of the anti-apartheid song "Umshini Wami" (Bring Me My Machine Gun), which has become his signature tune.

Zuma's supporters have vowed to render South Africa ungovernable if he is jailed.

Supporters defiant

Zuma was sentenced to a jail term for contempt of court on Tuesday after he repeatedly refused to appear before corruption investigators to give evidence.

The investigating committee set up in 2018 to look into allegations of corruption against the former president has already heard from around 40 witnesses.

The court gave him five days to surrender to the authorities, which made the deadline Sunday.

The South African court nonetheless agreed to hear his legal challenge to rescind the order, and that hearing will take place on July 12.

Cathleen Powell, a South African law professor, told AFP the decision to hear Zuma's challenge did not suspend the constitutional court ruling.

In a show of force, loyalists clad in their African National Congress (ANC) regalia have been outside their embattled leader's home for weeks.

"When I saw the police here I wondered 'how will they get to me, how will they get through all these people?'," Zuma said earlier as he continued to mock South African authorities.