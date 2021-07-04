At least 45 people were killed and dozens injured when a Philippine military aircraft carrying troops crashed and burst into flames after missing the runway in the country's south, the armed forces said.

The revised death toll includes 42 military personnel who were on board the C-130 Hercules transport plane which was trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province around midday on Sunday.

Three civilians also died in the crash, the armed forces said in a social media chat group.

Five military personnel remain unaccounted for, the defence ministry said.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier on Sunday said the rescue efforts are ongoing and the aircraft had 92 people on board, including three pilots and five crew. The rest were army personnel.

Military chief General Cirilito Sobejana said the plane was trying to land on Jolo island in the province when the accident happened at 11:30 am local time (0330 GMT).

"While transporting our troops from Cagayan de Oro (on the southern island of Mindanao), it missed the runway, trying to regain power but it didn't make it," Sobejana told local media, describing the accident as "very unfortunate".

"Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives," Sobejana told AFP news agency.

Sobejana said those rescued were being treated at the nearby military hospital.