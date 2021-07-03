At least eight civilians, including seven children, have been killed and nine others wounded when Syrian regime and Iran-backed terrorist groups shelled villages in northwestern Syria's Idlib province, a civil defence group said.

The regime troops and its allies attacked the villages of Iblin, Meshun and Belyun in the south of Idlib with ground-to-ground weapons, White Helmets media officer Hasan al Ahmet told Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

Five people were killed in Iblin, two in Belyun, and one in Meshsun, while nine civilians, mostly children, who were wounded were taken to nearby hospitals, he said.

Escalation of regime attacks

Regime attacks on Idlib de-escalation zone have escalated in the recent months.