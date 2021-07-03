Protesters in coup-hit Myanmar have marked the birthday of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing by burning his portrait and staging mock funerals.

On Saturday, anti-coup demonstrators posted pictures on social media of a traditional noodle soup dish called mohinga, which is often served at funerals in Myanmar.

"I made (mohinga) on his birthday because I want him to die soon," one Yangon resident told AFP news agency.

"Many innocent people lost their lives because of him. So, if he died, the whole country would be happy."

In Mandalay, the country's second-largest city, some activists burnt pictures of the junta leader and set fire to fake coffins at mock funerals.

"Because of this man, our Myanmar has many problems," a Mandalay resident told AFP.

"He actually should not have been born. Therefore, we hold his funeral as we want to say he should be dead."

Nearly 900 deaths since coup

The nation has experienced mass protests and a brutal military response since the February 1 coup which ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Almost 890 civilians have died in a crackdown by the State Administration Council, as the junta calls itself, and almost 6,500 have been arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

