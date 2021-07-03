Ottawa has prepared to send military aircraft and other help to evacuate towns and fight more than 100 wildfires in western Canada fuelled by a record-smashing heat wave.

According to wildfire officials, at least 152 fires were active in the province of British Columbia, 89 of them sparked in the last two days. Most were caused by lightning strikes.

The fires were located north of the city of Kamloops, 350 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met on Friday afternoon with an incident response group that included several ministers. He said he had already spoken with British Columbia's premier, as well as local mayors and indigenous chiefs in communities under threat.

"We will be there to help," he told a news conference.

That will include military helicopters and possibly Hercules turboprop transport planes, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan earlier told public broadcaster CBC.

"Canadian Forces are ready to support residents," he said in a Twitter message.

The response group announced it would set up an operations centre in Edmonton, where armed forces will be able to provide logistical support. Military aircraft were also deployed to help.

'Long and challenging summer'

"The dry conditions and the extreme heat in British Columbia are unprecedented," said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.